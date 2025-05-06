Nashville Notes: Luke Combs' festival date, Brad's guitar and more

Luke Combs is the sole country headliner for this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival, which runs over two weekends: Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-13. Three-day tickets for both weekends will go on sale Tuesday at 12 p.m. CT at aclfestival.com. One-day tickets will be available at a later date; payment plans are available.

Brad Paisley is teaming with Fender Guitars for a new signature model, the Limited Edition Brad Paisley 1967 "Lost Paisley" Telecaster. The guitar features a blue paisley design that Fender first introduced in the '60s. The Fender Custom Shop will produce 67 of the guitars to sell through its dealer network, while Brad will personally build 19 additional ones, available exclusively through his website and socials.

Nate Smith took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to ask fans to presave his upcoming song, "Dads Don't Die," which is coming out May 23. Fans have been asking for the song, and Nate declared on Tuesday, "I think it's the most important song of my career. It's a message that I feel like everybody needs to hear."

