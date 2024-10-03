Nashville notes: Luke Grimes' Opry debut + Carly's 'hummingbird' vinyl

By Jeremy Chua

Country newcomer and Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Nov. 15. "It's hard to explain what an honor it is to be making my Opry debut," says Luke, who released his self-titled debut album in March. "To be able to step into that circle and to feel like I am part of a community of my heroes is beyond a dream come true." Tickets are available now at opry.com.

Maren Morris will reunite with her longtime best friend and educator, Karina Argow, for their second children's picture book, Beatrix Butterfly Wings It For Once. "you met her in Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure, and now she gets her own story," Maren tells fans on Instagram. It hits bookstores April 8 and can be preordered now.

Carly Pearce has released a new autographed floral double LP of her latest album, hummingbird, and it's exclusively available now at her merch store.

