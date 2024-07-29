Nashville notes: Kip Moore's tour + Alan Jackson's next award

Kip Moore has announced the U.S. leg of his Nomad World Tour. Featuring opener Hannah McFarland, the tour kicks off Nov. 7 in Columbia, South Carolina, before wrapping in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For presale information and the full schedule, visit kipmoore.net.



K. Michelle has joined the BBR Music Group artist roster. "I am happy to finally sing the music I grew up on. I am a country girl at heart and can't wait to share my country music with you," shares K., who's included in the 2023 star-studded A Tribute To The Judd album and performed "Love Can Build a Bridge" with Jelly Roll at the 2023 CMA Awards.



Alan Jackson will be honored with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the seventh annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 24. Tickets are available now at ryman.com.

