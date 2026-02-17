Nashville notes: Jake Worthington intends to tonk + BMLG becomes Blue Highway

Jake Worthington kicks off his Intent to Tonk Tour April 2 in Wilmington, North Carolina, with stops in Chicago, Nashville and Boston, before he wraps June 19 in New York City. Also this year, he opens for Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, HARDY, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and Ian Munsick.

The company formerly known as Big Machine Label Group will now be known as Blue Highway Records. It continues to be the home of Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Midland, Justin Moore, Carly Pearce, Preston Cooper, Jackson Dean and Mae Estes, with founder Scott Borchetta leaving to form a new venture.

The new incarnation of American Currents: State of the Music will open March 18 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The 2026 edition features contributions from Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill and Alison Krauss, and runs though January 2027 in the museum's ACM Gallery.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.