Nashville notes: Hudson Westbrook's date with Drew Barrymore + Jelly Roll's 'Lighter'

You can check out Hudson Westbrook's debut appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your area.

Justin Moore's 17-track Greatest Hits... Moore to Come is out now, including the version of his latest hit, "Time's Ticking," that features Dierks Bentley, as well as classic tracks like "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away."

Jelly Roll is out with "Lighter," a song produced by Canadian songwriter and producer Cirkut that features him singing with Mexican artist Carín León. It's from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, and it's meant to represent all three of the tournament's host nations.

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