Nashville notes: CMA Fest's Fitness at Fest + Toby Keith's silent auction

By Jeremy Chua

Fitness at Fest is returning to CMA Fest. Happening June 7-9, the three-day workout event will feature country artists MacKenzie PorterAlana SpringsteenSpencer Crandall and Harper Grace, as well as trainers Erin OpreaWirth Campbell and Barry's founding instructor Tommy Stracke. For more information, head to cmafest.com.

Kylie Frey and William Michael Morgan are teaming up for their rendition of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty's hit duet, "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man." The song drops May 31 and is available for presave now.

Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic is celebrating its 20th year with a silent auction. Items include a Blake Shelton-autographed album, patriotic guitar, Post Malone-autographed guitar, Dolly Parton memorabilia and a guitar signed by the late Jimmy Buffett. Proceeds will support The Toby Keith Foundation-founded OK Kids Korral. You can check out the silent auction now at us.givergy.com/tobykeithfriendsgolfclassic.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!