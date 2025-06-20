Nashville notes: Anne Murray's surprise album + Hudson Westbrook's 'Funny' song

Anne Murray will release her 33rd album, Here You Are, on Sept. 5. It's made up of 11 rediscovered tracks recorded at the height of the country/pop legend's career, including the new single "Rest Easy (in My Love)."

Ashley McBryde duets with Jenna Paulette on a new version of "The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song)." Written by Ashley with noted songwriters Matraca Berg and Lori McKenna, the original version appeared on Jenna's Horseback album.

"Funny Seeing You Here" is the latest preview of Hudson Westbrook's debut album, Texas Forever, which comes out July 25.

