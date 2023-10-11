Nashville notes: Adam Doleac's tour + Tracy Lawrence's "Alibis" T-shirt

By Jeremy Chua

Adam Doleac is hitting the road in 2024 on his Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour. Graham BarhamGreylan James and Troy Cartwright will serve as openers on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of dates, visit Adam's website.

Tracy Lawrence is taking fans down memory lane with his new online exclusive "Alibis" T-shirt. Grab yours now at Tracy's merch store.

Ahead of her debut album's arrival, Kylie Morgan is giving fans a preview of an upcoming song from the project called "Happy Ever After Me." Check it out on her Instagram. Kylie's record, Making It Up As I Go, arrives October 13 and can be presaved now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

