Music is Maddie & Tae's #1 passion, but their dream is 'to be pregnant at the same time'

"Ever since we met, we've always said music is obviously our number-one passion, but we've always, always wanted to be moms," Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr tells ABC Audio in a recent interview.



Both Maddie Font and Taylor are already moms, but they're hoping to sync up their pregnancies one day.



Yes, that means both sporting a baby bump at the same time.



"Our real dream was to be pregnant at the same time. But we're still figuring out how to do that," says Taylor, whose second child, a boy, is due in November.



"We don't know how to figure that out. I mean, we do tell each other all of our business," Maddie shares.



Taylor adds, "Like [what] every besties want, they want to be pregnant at the same time. One day."

But being pregnant simultaneously may prove a bit of a challenge to their business operation as a touring country duo.



"One has to run the business while the other one's, you know, growing a human. And so we'll figure it out one day," says Maddie.



"We're also business partners. So, yeah, that make sense," Taylor adds with a laugh.

Maddie & Tae are up for Vocal Duo of the Year for the 2024 CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



To catch Maddie & Tae on their Love & Light Tour in the spring, visit maddieandtae.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.