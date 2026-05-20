Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Olympia.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Jacksonville

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Jacksonville, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Truth Be Told'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nicholas Kemp (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Terri Kemp (lead, female, 36-47)

--- Myron Maxey (lead, male, 32-42)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Davy Jones'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mia Carter (lead, female, 21-30)

--- Brooke Pierce (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Jake Turner (lead, male, 18-30)

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Take Me to Ithaca'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ford Young (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Wild Bob (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Guarded'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 28-45)

- Roles pay up to: $18,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Third Ave' Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Girl Group Music Artist (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Music Video Vixen (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- The Pretty Girl (models, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.