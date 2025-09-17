Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Jacksonville.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daughter (day player, female, 8-12)

--- Son (day player, male, 8-12)

--- Mother (day player, female, 30-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Luxury Run'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Britney (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- Jarod (supporting, male, 40-50)

--- Becca (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Kids YouTube Channel, Characters'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Young actors for leading, supporting, and episodic roles. (lead, 12-17)

--- Young Guy (lead, male, 17-25)

--- School Principal (supporting, male, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Paradise Lost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ray (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Eve (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Rich (lead, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Youtube (over 3 million subs)'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Young actors for leading, supporting, and episodic roles. (supporting, 12-16)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Maybe Next Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nat (lead, female, non-binary, 18-25)

--- Lilah (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mikel James: Come Around,' Music Video'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Female Model (models, female, 18-30)

--- Dinner Table Guests (supporting, 18-30)

--- Dinner Party Guests (, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Frosted Tips'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)

--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)

--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dracul'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Olivia (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Vance (supporting, male, 18-27)

--- Haven (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

