SmartAsset reports Plymouth, Minnesota is the most livable small city in the U.S., excelling in health insurance coverage and affordability.

Most livable small cities in the US

The density, noise, and expense of large cities may not always be optimal for each American household. Still, trading in the convenience of a large city often means a multi-person household may be split on what factors go into making a location a best-fit. In some cases, but not others, families may be willing to make cost tradeoffs for the sake of convenience. For instance, shorter commute times to spend more time at home, or more available facilities for extracurricular activities with friends and family. Ultimately, a local economy where infrastructure, business, financial prosperity, and convenience all intersect may offer the best of all worlds for everyone in the household.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 279 cities with population sizes between 65,000 and 100,000 across seven metrics reflecting the degree to which each city has a well-rounded spread of factors making it 'livable' for many, including housing affordability, poverty and unemployment rates, health insurance coverage, access to healthcare and entertainment facilities, and commute times.

Key Findings

Plymouth, MN is the most livable small city. Plymouth ranked among the top 10% of cities for multiple factors. With 98.7% of the population covered by health insurance, the wider community has the most peace of mind for medical care. The housing market is relatively affordable, with just 17.5% of the median $130,793 household income going to monthly payments. Poverty and unemployment were also among the lowest studywide, at 5.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

Housing costs make up just 16% of the annual income in these small cities. Ranking as the 23rd most livable small city overall, Bismarck, ND has the most affordable housing relative to incomes, with the monthly average housing cost of $1,012 accounting for just 16.0% of the annual household income of $75,856. Closely following are Lakeville, MN (16.1%); Apex, NC (16.4%); Livonia, MI (16.4%); and Redmond, WA (16.8%).

Poverty is lowest in Eastvale, CA. As a whole, the residents tend to have a base level of financial security, with just 1.9% below the poverty line. This is despite a relatively high monthly housing cost of $2,874, and a modest 4.4% unemployment rate. Still, Eastvale ranks 102nd overall due to long commute times and a low concentration of healthcare and entertainment facilities.

Unemployment is less than 1% in Noblesville, IN. The city has a 0.98% unemployment rate and ranks 13th most livable small city overall. Other cities with particularly low unemployment include Indio, CA (1.1%, 24th overall) and Lakeville, MN (1.2%, 6th overall).

SmartAsset's ranking of the top 15 most livable small cities in the U.S. (Stacker/Stacker)

Top 20 Most Livable Small Cities

Plymouth, Minnesota

Population: 77,638

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.51%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,909

Median monthly household income: $130,793

Poverty: 5.1%

Unemployment: 2.09%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 98.74%

Total number of businesses: 40,486

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.07503

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02050

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13705

Average commute time (minutes): 20

Bloomington, Illinois

Population: 78,591

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 18.16%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,174

Median monthly household income: $77,577

Poverty: 8.2%

Unemployment: 2.35%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.48%

Total number of businesses: 3,481

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.12065

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02154

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.10542

Average commute time (minutes): 17.3

Livonia, Michigan

Population: 92,184

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 16.45%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,302

Median monthly household income: $95,003

Poverty: 6.2%

Unemployment: 1.62%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 97.44%

Total number of businesses: 33,699

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10976

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01365

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12860

Average commute time (minutes): 25

O'Fallon, Missouri

Population: 94,073

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.77%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,530

Median monthly household income: $103,301

Poverty: 4.0%

Unemployment: 1.92%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.65%

Total number of businesses: 8,946

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.09825

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02079

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13424

Average commute time (minutes): 24.8

Ankeny, Iowa

Population: 74,455

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.38%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,533

Median monthly household income: $105,862

Poverty: 3.8%

Unemployment: 1.46%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 94.49%

Total number of businesses: 13,890

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.09150

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01814

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.11216

Average commute time (minutes): 19.1

Lakeville, Minnesota

Population: 76,235

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 16.07%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,982

Median monthly household income: $147,992

Poverty: 2.2%

Unemployment: 1.20%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 97.19%

Total number of businesses: 10,964

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.06977

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01787

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12732

Average commute time (minutes): 25

Flower Mound, Texas

Population: 79,292

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 19.97%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,454

Median monthly household income: $147,490

Poverty: 3.3%

Unemployment: 1.95%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.88%

Total number of businesses: 20,025

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10671

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01697

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12709

Average commute time (minutes): 24.8

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Population: 70,469

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 18.61%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,058

Median monthly household income: $68,221

Poverty: 12.7%

Unemployment: 3.87%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 94.53%

Total number of businesses: 2,753

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10715

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02106

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.15292

Average commute time (minutes): 17

Appleton, Wisconsin

Population: 75,861

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.20%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,053

Median monthly household income: $73,449

Poverty: 6.6%

Unemployment: 2.45%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 94.79%

Total number of businesses: 5,304

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.09483

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01828

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.11067

Average commute time (minutes): 18.5

St. Charles, Missouri

Population: 71,802

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 20.46%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,336

Median monthly household income: $78,359

Poverty: 7.6%

Unemployment: 1.63%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 93.51%

Total number of businesses: 8,946

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.09825

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02079

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13424

Average commute time (minutes): 20.5

11. Maple Grove, MN

Population: 71,275

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 20.52%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,782

Median monthly household income: $104,200

Poverty: 3.8%

Unemployment: 2.26%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 98.13%

Total number of businesses: 40,486

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.07503

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02050

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13705

Average commute time (minutes): 23.4

Redondo Beach, California

Population: 67,750

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 22.06%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,936

Median monthly household income: $159,676

Poverty: 3.8%

Unemployment: 4.88%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 97.59%

Total number of businesses: 304,988

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.08233

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.07016

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12868

Average commute time (minutes): 28.1

Noblesville, Indiana

Population: 76,124

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.13%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,530

Median monthly household income: $107,177

Poverty: 8.4%

Unemployment: 0.98%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 94.19%

Total number of businesses: 10,446

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.07840

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02182

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13373

Average commute time (minutes): 24.1

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Population: 66,184

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 18.73%

Median monthly housing costs: $970

Median monthly household income: $62,155

Poverty: 13.7%

Unemployment: 2.45%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 91.01%

Total number of businesses: 3,784

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10861

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02246

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13927

Average commute time (minutes): 17.9

Cheektowaga, New York

Population: 75,443

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 20.59%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,051

Median monthly household income: $61,246

Poverty: 11.3%

Unemployment: 2.35%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.84%

Total number of businesses: 22,497

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10396

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01929

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.11908

Average commute time (minutes): 18.7

Sammamish, Washington

Population: 65,126

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.12%

Median monthly housing costs: $3,407

Median monthly household income: $238,750

Poverty: 2.9%

Unemployment: 2.87%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 98.08%

Total number of businesses: 70,376

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.09587

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01918

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12450

Average commute time (minutes): 30.2

Woodbury, Minnesota

Population: 79,530

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 19.05%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,914

Median monthly household income: $120,588

Poverty: 4.2%

Unemployment: 2.59%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 97.15%

Total number of businesses: 6,542

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.07199

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02430

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13757

Average commute time (minutes): 26.2

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Population: 95,229

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 20.66%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,193

Median monthly household income: $127,357

Poverty: 4.2%

Unemployment: 1.29%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.08%

Total number of businesses: 15,801

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10163

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01987

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.10208

Average commute time (minutes): 24.5

Troy, Michigan

Population: 87,338

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.25%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,538

Median monthly household income: $106,965

Poverty: 3.9%

Unemployment: 3.81%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.39%

Total number of businesses: 39,792

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.07840

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01575

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.14299

Average commute time (minutes): 24.6

Mountain View, California

Population: 81,790

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 20.67%

Median monthly housing costs: $3,130

Median monthly household income: $181,671

Poverty: 6.6%

Unemployment: 3.12%

Residents with health insurance coverage: 97.58%

Total number of businesses: 49,154

Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10381

Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01434

Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12938

Average commute time (minutes): 22.6

Data and Methodology

To find the most livable small cities in America, SmartAsset compared 281 cities with a population between 65,000 and 100,000 across the following metrics:

Housing costs as a percentage of household income. This is the median housing costs divided by the median household income. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2023 1-year American Community Survey.

Percentage of residents below the poverty line. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2023 1-year American Community Survey.

Unemployment rate. County-level data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2024.

Percentage of residents with health insurance. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2023 1-year American Community Survey.

Average commute time. This measures a worker's average commute time in minutes. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2023 1-year American Community Survey.

Half-weighted metrics come from the Census Bureau’s 2021 County Business Patterns survey and are at the county level.

Proportion of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2023 County Business Patterns Survey.

Proportion of accommodation and food service establishments. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2023 County Business Patterns Survey.

Proportion of healthcare establishments. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2023 County Business Patterns Survey.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.