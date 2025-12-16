Most expensive homes for sale in Tampa

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Homosassa Springs from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Tampa listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 914 S Golf View St, Tampa

- Price: $19,800,000

- 9 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 14,919

- Price per square foot: $1,327

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 77 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 90 Martinique Ave, Tampa

- Price: $16,888,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,102

- Price per square foot: $2,767

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 32 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 82 Martinique Ave, Tampa

- Price: $14,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,646

- Price per square foot: $1,549

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 5102 W Longfellow Ave, Tampa

- Price: $13,998,500

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,335

- Price per square foot: $2,623

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 102 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 6210 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa

- Price: $12,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,114

- Price per square foot: $3,853

- Lot size: 2.3 acres

- Days on market: 167 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 2401, Tampa

- Price: $10,800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,390

- Price per square foot: $1,287

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 229 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 5107 W Homer Ave, Tampa

- Price: $8,950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,566

- Price per square foot: $1,363

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 108 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2011 N 61st St, Tampa

- Price: $8,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,614

- Price per square foot: $5,266

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 217 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 5131 W Neptune Way, Tampa

- Price: $7,890,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,250

- Price per square foot: $1,088

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 64 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 3015 S Ysabella Ave Ph 3104, Tampa

- Price: $7,850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,700

- Price per square foot: $1,377

- Days on market: 894 days

- View listing on realtor.com