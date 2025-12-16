Most expensive homes for sale in Panama City

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Panama City listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 4622 Cherokee Heights Rd, Panama City

- Price: $13,250,000

- 9 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 47.6 acres

- Days on market: 622 days

#2. 3730 Preserve Bay Blvd, Panama City Beach

- Price: $8,750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,473

- Price per square foot: $923

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 372 days

#4. 4204 Northshore Islands Rd, Panama City

- Price: $5,450,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 136 days

#5. 9704 Beach Blvd, Panama City

- Price: $5,250,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 516 days (-$249,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 8711 Surf Dr, Panama City

- Price: $4,437,500

- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,715

- Price per square foot: $941

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 202 days (-$212,500 price reduction since listing)

#8. 9716 Beach Blvd, Panama City

- Price: $3,750,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

#9. 4506 Bay Point Rd, Panama City

- Price: $3,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 28 days

#10. 4200 Northshore Islands Rd, Panama City

- Price: $3,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,167

- Price per square foot: $619

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 249 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

