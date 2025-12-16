Most expensive homes for sale in Naples

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Orlando from realtor.com. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Naples listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 20 14th Ave S, Naples
- Price: $89,000,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,822
- Price per square foot: $18,457
- Lot size: 2.9 acres
- Days on market: 454 days (-$10,000,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 4296 Cutlass Ln, Naples
- Price: $60,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 15,309
- Price per square foot: $3,919
- Days on market: 57 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 1611 Gulf Shore Blvd N Ph 5, Naples
- Price: $50,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,673
- Price per square foot: $5,169
- Days on market: 652 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 71 18th Ave S, Naples
- Price: $44,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,052
- Price per square foot: $8,709
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 591 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 860 Admiralty Parade E, Naples
- Price: $42,995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,559
- Price per square foot: $3,719
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 29 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 3655 Fort Charles Dr, Naples
- Price: $42,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,544
- Price per square foot: $4,915
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 40 32nd Ave S, Naples
- Price: $39,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,277
- Price per square foot: $7,390
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 342 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 1121 Gulf Shore Blvd N Unit 6N, Naples
- Price: $37,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,040
- Price per square foot: $3,685
- Days on market: 39 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 1601 Gulf Shore Blvd N Apt 1, Naples
- Price: $35,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,010
- Price per square foot: $4,992
- Lot size: 5.2 acres
- Days on market: 791 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 1121 Gulf Shore Blvd N Unit 2S, Naples
- Price: $35,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,396
- Price per square foot: $3,724
- Days on market: 39 days
- View listing on realtor.com

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!