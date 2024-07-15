Morgan Wallen's "coming home" with Tennessee stadium show

Morgan Wallen is bringing his One Night at a Time Tour home to Tennessee.



The hometown show's slated for Sept. 22 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.



HARDY and ERNEST will serve as opening acts.



"I've had the honor of playing in a lot of college, MLB and NFL stadiums the past two years, but getting to play to my hometown at Neyland Stadium, nothing tops this for a boy from East Tennessee," shares Morgan, who grew up in Sneedville, Tennessee, before moving to Knoxville in his teenage years.



You can grab tickets beginning Wednesday at morganwallen.com.



On the music front, Morgan's currently #1 and #2 on the country charts with the Post Malone-assisted "I Had Some Help" and ERNEST-featured "Cowgirls," respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.