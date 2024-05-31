Morgan Wallen's bar is opening June 1

Morgan Wallen and TC Restaurant Group's This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen is set to open on Saturday.



"We're thrilled to welcome our first guests on Saturday, June 1, to This Bar leading into CMA Fest," shares Grant Burlingame, vice president of operations at TC Restaurant Group. "This venue has been a labor of love for us and Morgan. His fans and music lovers alike will love the experiences they will find at This Bar. We're proud to open its doors."



The six-story live music venue, restaurant and bar was initially slated to open during Memorial Day weekend before being delayed.



This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen will offer visitors Southern delectables, bar bites and some of Morgan's mother's recipes. It'll also have a gift shop stocked with merch from the "More Than My Hometown" hitmaker.



Opening hours for the venue will be updated on its socials and website.



For more information, head to mwthisbar.com.

Morgan's currently #4 and #13 on the country charts with his Post Malone collab, "I Had Some Help," and ERNEST-assisted "Cowgirls."



To see Morgan on his ongoing One Night at a Time Tour, visit morganwallen.com.

