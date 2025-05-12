Morgan Wallen says there's no 'Problem' with 'SNL'

It seems the hubbub about Morgan Wallen's Saturday Night Live exit may just be much ado about nothing.

The "I'm the Problem" hitmaker addressed the March 29 event on comedian Caleb Pressley's podcast.

"Seriously, SNL, did they make you mad?" the host asked.

"No, no, I was just ready to go home. I['d] been there all week," Morgan responded.

The East Tennessee native was the musical guest on the SNL episode. Although he appeared during the closing credits, he walked away instead of sticking around for the traditional hugs and handshakes at the end.

An Instagram post that read “Get me to God’s country” with a picture of a plane only intensified speculation about what happened.

The thing that's happening for sure? Morgan's much-anticipated fourth album, also titled I'm the Problem, drops Friday, May 16.

