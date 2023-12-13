Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Kane Brown added to 'New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash'

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

More of your favorite country stars are ringing in 2024 on CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

Morgan WallenBlake SheltonKane BrownCody JohnsonCarly PearceJon PardiParker McCollumBailey ZimmermanBrothers OsborneHARDYMegan MoroneyTrace AdkinsJackson Dean, guitarist Grace Bowers and acclaimed musician Trombone Shorty have been added to the previously announced lineup, which includes Thomas RhettLainey WilsonLynyrd SkynyrdOld Dominion and Elle King.

The five-hour special will feature artists performing their biggest hits, covering iconic country tunes and delivering collaborations with special guests. More information on the performances will be announced soon. 

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, hosted by Elle and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith, airs live on CBS Sunday, December 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

