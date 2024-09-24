More stars to present + perform at People's Choice Country Awards

More of your favorite country stars are headed to the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards. Brad Paisley and hit rapper/rocker MGK, whose collab with Jelly Roll on “Lonely Road” earned two PCCA nominations, will join Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Parker McCollum and The War And Treaty as performers. Additionally, Parker, Bailey Zimmerman, Scotty McCreery, Shaboozey, Priscilla Block, Chase Rice, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Tanner Adell, Cody Rhodes, Orville Peck, wrestler Cody Rhodes, Today host Dylan Dreyer and actor/comedian Matt Rife have been added to the list of presenters, which already includes Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, and comedian and UMG Nashville signee Nate Bargatze. The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

