Miranda Lambert offers high praise for Lainey Wilson: "I'm proud to know her"

Miranda Lambert attended her first-ever VMAs on Wednesday, where she presented the Song of the Year award to pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.



But before that, Miranda and her husband, Brendan, hit the red carpet to chat with the press about her forthcoming new album, marriage, country music and more.



When Billboard asked what her "favorite country moment of the year so far" is, Miranda highlighted her friend and "Good Horses" duet partner Lainey Wilson's ascent to superstar status.



"I like seeing Lainey Wilson's star rise. Like, she's a great pal, she's a sister, and I just got to listen to her record ['Whirlwind'] fully through last night, finally, and it's bada**," Miranda said. "I'm proud to know her and I'm proud of her and I'm loving watching her journey."



You can find Miranda and Lainey's "Good Horses" on Lainey's Whirlwind, out now.



Miranda's new record, Postcards From Texas, drops Friday and is available for preorder and presave now.

