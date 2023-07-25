Miranda Lambert wraps up fourth leg of Vegas residency: "We raised a little hell"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Miranda Lambert has concluded the fourth round of shows of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency. 

"That's a wrap on Velvet Rodeo Round 4 and we raised a little hell," Miranda captions her latest Instagram carousel, potentially alluding to the uproar that arose when she called fans out for taking selfies during her performance. 

The Instagram post features photos of Miranda donning different outfits at her residency, with most showcasing the Texas native in classic Western attire.

The next leg of Miranda's Las Vegas residency kicks off November 30 and wraps up on December 16. Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!