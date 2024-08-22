Miranda Lambert is PCCAs' 2024 Country Icon

By Jeremy Chua

Miranda Lambert has been announced as the Country Icon Award recipient for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. She'll be recognized for her storied career and groundbreaking albums.

The late Toby Keith was the first to be recognized as a Country Icon at PCAAs' 2023 ceremony.

Miranda's also got two PCAAs nods, one for Female Artist and another for Female Song for her single "Wranglers."

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, air live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

You can find "Wranglers" on Miranda's forthcoming new album, Postcards From Texas, which drops Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!