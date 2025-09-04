Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton hid Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers' Easter eggs in their video

With massive hits like "Islands in the Stream" and "Real Love," Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers are giants when it comes to teaming up for a duet. So it only makes sense that Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton would want to invoke the dynamic duo when they shot the video for their own collaboration.

"We had legends there in spirit with us during the filming of the 'A Song to Sing' music video," Miranda revealed on Instagram. "We wore jewelry from the @dollyparton & @_kennyrogers estates. What an honor."

In the accompanying clip, Miranda points out that she's sporting Dolly's clip-on hoop earrings, while Stapleton's adorned with Kenny's gold lion necklace.

"The fact you got Stapleton in rollerskates should not be overlooked," Russell Dickerson quipped in the comments.

