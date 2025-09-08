'Milwaukee, Here I Come': Garth Brooks to play Summerfest

Garth Brooks (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Stephen Hubbard
Garth Brooks is set to kick off Milwaukee's Summerfest in 2026.
The June 17 show at American Family Insurance Amphitheater sets three weekends of music in motion: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4. So far, Garth is the only artist who's been announced.

Garth's opening night show will be his first time ever playing the festival and his first performance in Milwaukee in more than a decade. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

There will also be an Official Summerfest Garth Brooks Pre-party inside the South Gate of Henry Maeir Festival Park. Expect entertainment, food and beverages, with more details still to come.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!