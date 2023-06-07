Michael Ray reveals new EP cover, title track dropping Friday

Michael Ray has unveiled the cover art of his upcoming EP, Dive Bars & Broken Hearts.

Set to arrive on June 23, the six-song project is Michael's first set of new music following 2021's Higher Education EP.

"Dive Bars & Broken Hearts is me getting to the sound I've always heard in my head, something that's played on a jukebox or a bandstand in a bar somewhere just outside of town," shares Michael.

Additionally, fans will get another taste of the EP with its title track and accompanying music video dropping Friday, June 9.

While you wait, preview Dive Bars & Broken Hearts with "Get Her Back" and "Workin' On It," and presave the EP now.

