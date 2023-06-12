Michael Ray drops title track of upcoming EP

Michael Ray's giving fans a preview of his Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP with its title track.

Out now, the song was penned by Jesse Frasure and Josh Thomson and arrived with a video by Cypress Hill/Good Charlotte director Spidey Smith.

"I really wanted to pull the reality and the music together," Michael says of the video. "I want people to understand where I come from, how I got there, why I love watching country music come to life from all those bandstands I was on growing up... And I wanted people to realize all those things I sing about aren’t just things on a checklist, but stuff I have grown up around."

Michael's fans also got to hear him perform his upcoming six-song EP live at his CMA Fest fan club party on June 8.

"CMA Fest brings country music fans together from not just across North America, but all over the world. So many of my fans come every year, this seemed like the perfect way to debut all this music as a whole collected work without playing favorites and picking a city," shares Michael.

The Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP releases June 23 and can be preordered now.

