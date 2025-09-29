Megan Patrick issues a warning with 'Jessica, Jezebel'

Megan Patrick's 'Golden Child' (Riser House)
By Stephen Hubbard
Much like Dolly Parton did with "Jolene," Meghan Patrick is squaring off with the other woman in her new track.

"'Jessica, Jezebel' is about the kind of woman who isn't just a homewrecker, but who makes a hobby out of pursuing other women's husbands," Megan says. "It's meant to be an empowering song for any woman who has encountered a 'Jessica' and felt the pain and betrayal caused by, first and foremost, their husband, but also the woman who pursued him, knowing the pain she was causing another woman."

Meghan co-wrote the song, her first new music since 2024's Golden Child. The title track is the Canadian singer's biggest hit so far in the U.S., currently continuing its climb in country's top 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

