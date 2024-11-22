Megan Moroney responds to TikTok criticism about her 2024 CMAs hair

Megan Moroney is proving she can handle the spotlight — even when it comes to criticism.

Following her appearance at the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday, a TikTok video critiquing her hair went viral, with the user pointing out what they described as a color mismatch in her extensions.

The video, which now has over 1 million views, shows a TV view of Megan accepting her award for New Artist of the Year along with a caption across the clip that read, "I swear the hairstylist brain never shuts off. Who matched her extensions???"

There was also an additional caption for the post, saying, "She's golden on the top and ashy end."

Fans were quick to respond with comments such as, "Who cares?! She's Megan Moroney and she looked absolutely stunning!"

Another chimed in with, "It's the lighting! Hairstylist or not why point that out when you should be pointing out what she just won! She's so talented!"

Following those comments in her defense, Megan also responded directly to the critique, saying, "Very nice of u!"

Along with the rising country star's voluminous hair, she wore a custom blue Christian Siriano mermaid-style dress with a full skirt bottom.

During the show, the "Am I Okay" singer sparkled in a totally different look as she performed her hit song.

She switched into a metallic halter peplum mini dress with lots of crystals embroidered throughout and white cowboy boots.

After her performance, Megan changed back into her original red carpet dress. While wearing the look, she accepted the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year.



She shared gratitude toward her team, her fans and several others during her acceptance speech.

