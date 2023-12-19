Megan Moroney teases vulnerable unreleased song

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Jeremy Chua

Megan Moroney is baring her heart on a new song, "28th of June."

Megan previewed the unreleased track on Instagram with the caption "*writes 4 songs in one day because i'm off the road & missed songwriting so much*."

The piano-driven demo clip features lyrics that chronicle the persona's aching post-breakup sentiments.

"Just 'cause something's good don't mean it'll last/ By far we fell apart and just like that/ Time kept ticking and you moved on/ Another 365 have come and gone/ Today would have been a day that we'd celebrate/ And now it's just another Tuesday," Megan sings in the chorus.

Megan continues her ascent on the country charts with "I'm Not Pretty," the follow-up single to the chart-topping "Tennessee Orange." Both tracks can be found on Megan's debut album, Lucky, which arrived in May and received the deluxe treatment in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!