Megan Moroney, Riley Green, Jordan Davis & more ready to play 'CMA Country Christmas'

Country Music Association/The Fisher Center
By Stephen Hubbard
Christmas is coming to Nashville a little early, as the Country Music Association hosts its annual holiday special that will air later this year on ABC.
Jordan Davis, Lady A, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum and Riley Green are all set to be part of the Oct. 8 show at The Fisher Center on the campus of Belmont University.
Lauren Daigle, Bebe Winans, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeshi and Derek Trucks complete the night's lineup.

This is the 16th year for the CMA Country Christmas special. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, with the ABC airdate to be revealed later this year. 

