Megan Moroney plays secret show with pop star Ed Sheeran

Megan Moroney's in New York City to be on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, but she's already been hanging out with some big stars in the Big Apple.

On Monday night she joined pop superstar Ed Sheeran at Kid Super, the storefront of the Brooklyn, New York, clothing brand he did a collaboration with for his new album, PLAY.

"Played a secret show with @megmoroney tonight at @kidsuperin Brooklyn," Ed wrote on Instagram. "The rule was deep cuts, song for song, until the end where we played some of our hits. I loved it so much, thank you Megan for your time and being up for the idea. I'm such a fan, you rock."

"Loved every minute of tonight!!! Thank you for putting this together," Megan replied in the comments.

In Ed's Instagram Reel, you can see him and Megan sitting on folding chairs with acoustic guitars, surrounded by a small crowd of fans, singing "Camera." Megan posted a video of her performing "Beautiful Things," which hasn't been officially released yet, and Ed singing his hit "Castle on the Hill."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.