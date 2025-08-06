Meet Hudson Westbrook's mom and girlfriend in new 'Texas Forever' video

Newcomer Hudson Westbrook managed to score a top-10 debut on the Billboard Country Albums chart with his first effort, Texas Forever. He also made it to #59 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

You can get to know the Lone Star State native better in his new video for the title track, shot in and around his hometown of Stephenville, Texas. The clip traces the last 16 months of Hudson's life, from working in a feed store last April to launching his country music career on the national stage.

Along the way, you get to meet his mother, Heidi Westbrook, his band and his girlfriend, Stormie Goldsmith.

Meanwhile, the song that's propelled much of Hudson's success, "House Again," just broke into country's top 20.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.