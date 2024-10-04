Meet Conner Smith, 'The Storyteller'

Conner Smith's back in his "natural state as a songwriter" with The Storyteller EP.



Out now, the five-song set features the thought-provoking title track, sentimental "Nostalgia" and inspiring "Faith From a Farmer."



"I had the title of 'The Storyteller' in my phone for a long time and didn't really know what that meant yet in terms of a song, I just knew that the heart of my music is the stories," Conner recalls. "It got me thinking that we're all storytellers, every person is in their own story inside of the bigger story."



Of the hard-hitting "Faith From a Farmer," Conner shares, "As I thought about my struggles of balance through the years, it made me think about the farmers who work from sunup to sundown every day tilling the land and planting the seeds but they can't succeed unless the Lord brings the rain."



"I love how people have already connected with this song when I play it on the road," he adds. "It's always a cool moment when you can capture an emotion through song, and I'm proud of how we achieved that with this one."



The Storyteller EP follows Conner's debut album, Smoky Mountains, and live EP, Smoky Mountains Sessions.

Conner's headlining The Storyteller Tour kicks off Sunday in Salt Lake City, with upcoming stops in Great Falls, Denver, Sacramento and more. Tickets are available now at connersmithmusic.com.

Here's the track list for The Storyteller:

"The Storyteller"

"Nostalgia"

"Faith From a Farmer"

"Rollin' Down The Road (featuring Cleto Cordero)"

"The Garden"

