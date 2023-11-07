Maddie & Tae are ready to party like "hot moms" at the CMA Awards

Now that both Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr are moms, they're embracing their new look as MILFs and are ready to rock out in style at the upcoming CMA Awards.



"We're going for MILF vibes, OK? Total MILF. That's what we're going for," Maddie tells ABC Audio. "If you don't know what a MILF means, just look it up on the internet. Yeah, it's hot moms."



Maddie & Tae have certainly come a long way since they launched in 2014 with their debut single, "Girl in a Country Song." It's been a journey of highs and lows, and both singers can't imagine having a career without each other.



"We wouldn't be 10 years in if we were doing it solo," says Taylor. "Yeah, heck no. I just feel like that would be so boring for me personally and lonely," adds Maddie. "Like, kudos to people doing it by themselves because I would be so lonely."



With the CMA Awards just a day away, the Vocal Duo of the Year nominees are looking forward to celebrating Country Music's Biggest Night with their spouses.



"Like, keep the kids, you filthy animal. I'm gonna go get drunk. No, just kidding. No, not drunk because I am breastfeeding, so I can't party too hard," Maddie says with a laugh. "But it is going to be moms' night out and dads' night out. They're coming with us."



The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

