Luke Combs wraps up stadium tour, Jordan Davis + Mitchell Tenpenny share praises

In the blink of an eye, Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour has come to an end.



The trek, which kicked off in Milwaukee on April 12 and wrapped Aug. 10 in Houston, is one Luke knows wouldn't have been possible without the tireless work of his team and fans.



"It's hard to believe but that's a wrap on the Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour. Houston helped us close out things strong. There are a million people who helped make it happen, so I can't name them all but without the folks behind the scenes and you, the fans, none of it happens, so thank you," Luke shared on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of his crew, backstage hangs and tour.



Openers Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny also expressed gratitude to Luke for taking them on tour.



"Truly hurts me to see this one come to an end… @lukecombs you're one of a kind man and I can't thank you enough for allowing me to tag along for another tour, you don't know how much I appreciate you brother," Jordan wrote on Instagram. "The last couple months have been unreal and I'm glad I got to experience it with some great humans."



Mitchell echoed his sentiments.



"I wanna start by saying that @lukecombs is one of the greatest humans on this planet and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and love he and his team have shown me and my team. This was a dream tour for me," the "We Got History" singer said on Instagram.



"Getting to play stadiums every weekend and meet so many new people was truly an honor. Luke you'll never know how much you've inspired me watching you hold sold out stadium crowds 'in the palm of your hand,'" Mitchell added.

