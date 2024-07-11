Luke Combs teases unreleased collab with Post Malone

A new Luke Combs and Post Malone collab's on the way.



Luke hopped on social platform X recently to tease a track titled "Guy For That."



It's an upbeat tune and the snippet opens with Posty singing, "She's searchin' for someone who's gonna build it back/ But I ain't got a guy for that/ Ain't got a guy for that/ Ain't got a guy for that/ Ain't got a guy for that," before Luke arrives.



"Know a V.I.P. up at M.I.T./ And he still won't let me fly the Time Machine/ Someone to turn back the hands on my new AP/ But buddy what I really need/ Is someone to put her tires back in the drive/ And if they don't then I just might/ Lose what's left of my never lovin' mind/ I'm damn near down, to my last dime/ I'm pretty good at breaking down a heart/ But picking up the pieces is the hard part," he professes in the spirited chorus.



"We doin' this or what, @PostMalone?" Luke said on X, to which Posty responded with a repost, "Okay, FINE [face with steam from nose emoji] but you like this more than the other one?!?!"



Could Posty be working with Luke on more than one song? We'll find out Aug. 16 when Posty's long-awaited debut country album, F-1 Trillion, drops.



While a track list hasn't been revealed, the project will include Posty's new single with Blake Shelton, "Pour Me a Drink," and the Morgan Wallen-assisted #1 hit "I Had Some Help."



In the meantime, if you want to catch Posty on his upcoming F-1 Trillion Tour, you can grab tickets at postmalone.com.

