Luke Combs reveals the lifestyle change he made for his health: 'It's changed my life mentally'

Luke Combs says he is putting his health first when it comes to his sons, 2-year-old Tex and 1-year-old Beau.

"Surprisingly, this is the least country thing I've ever said: [I'm] gluten-free now," the country singer told ABC News.

Combs, 34, said during a break this summer he noticed that his anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder — which at times have affected him to "a crippling extent," he said — were "flaring up really bad" and "beginning to get in the way of everyday life enjoyment."

This, he said, prompted him to do a "deep dive" into his health.

Combs said he found a doctor in Nashville and did a food sensitivity test, which revealed he had a "really high sensitivity" to gluten. Some studies have shown that eliminating gluten from the diet may help manage mood in people with gluten intolerance or sensitivity, however, it may not be helpful for all mental health issues.

"Ever since eliminating that, man, it's changed my life mentally," he shared, saying he experienced an unexpected physical side effect, as well. "There was no intent of, like, man, I should try to lose some weight."

Combs said his sons, both of whom he shares with wife Nicole, are "without a doubt" the main reason he's prioritizing his health, both mental and physical.

"Longevity is the goal," he said. "Every day you get to spend with those guys is really fun and tough, and you need to be your best self to take care of them the way that you feel like they deserve to be taken care of."

"It's a long process, man. It's a long road," the singer added. "It's tough. It's a challenge, man. I struggle with it every day."

Combs is celebrating the success of his latest album, Fathers & Sons, which is up for Album of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards.

Despite also being up for Male Vocalist of the Year and the coveted Entertainer of the Year top prize, Combs said the nod for Fathers & Sons — which he dedicated to his boys — is "a little extra special."

