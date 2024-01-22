Luke Combs to perform at 2024 Grammy Awards

Luke Combs has been announced as a performer of the 2024 Grammy Awards.

He's currently the only country artist on a multigenre lineup that includes Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott.

Luke is nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for his hit cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

The 2024 Grammy Awards takes place Sunday, February 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers, Rustin' In The Rain

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark, "Buried" (Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon)

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything" (Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves)

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love" (Tyler Childers & Geno Seale)

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night" (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak)

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse" (Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson)

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Brandy Clark, "Buried"

Luke Combs, "Fast Car"

Dolly Parton, "The Last Thing On My Mind"

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings, "High Note"

Brothers Osborne, "Nobody’s Nobody"

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin, "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson, "Save Me"

Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, "We Don’t Fight Anymore"

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

