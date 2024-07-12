Luke Combs launches 'The Man I Am' exhibit with gratitude for industry friends + loved ones

Luke Combs' Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit may be titled The Man I Am, but for Luke, who he is today is shaped by those he's been surrounded by.



"The man that I am is because of all the people, the people that I write songs with, my parents, my friends, my family. That's what makes me who I am," Luke told the press during the opening of his exhibit at the museum in Nashville.



"I feel like [what] has been the thread of my whole career is that ... I'm surrounded by wonderful people who care about me as a person," he continued. "I feel like we've [got] to achieve so many things together, things that I never would have thought were possible."



Being a part of the historic museum and giving his speech at the famed rotunda with members' plaques around is like a full-circle moment for Luke.



"I've been in this room so many times, just standing around in awe of a lot of the names that are in here and [walking] to this museum many, many times, once or twice completely alone, looking at Merle Haggard's boots or Keith Whitley's motorcycle or whatever it may be," Luke said. He also expressed gratitude to his team, industry friends and loved ones.



"I just want to say thank you. This exhibit isn't about me. Because without everybody in this room, I wouldn't be here," he said. "Nobody goes it alone, especially in this business."



Luke's The Man I Am exhibit will be on display until June 15, 2025. For more information, head to the countrymusichalloffame.org.

