Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Reba + more join HARDY's 'HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE'

More of your favorite stars will appear on HARDY's upcoming Joe Diffie tribute album, HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE.



Arriving Friday, the star-studded project will feature Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire, Hailey Whitters, Tracy Lawrence, Jake Worthington, Toby Keith and Joe's son Parker Diffie.



They join the previously announced list of artists, including HARDY, Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Nate Smith, Brooks & Dunn, ERNEST, Clint Black, Mark Wills, Kameron Marlowe and Sammy Kershaw.



"I'm super excited about DIFFTAPE. I think it's a one-of-a-kind project and we're the first people to do something like this," says HARDY. "Especially having the original recordings and the fact that we have his family's blessing to do it, it's all really special."



While you wait for HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE to drop, you can take a listen to the "Pickup Man" featuring Post Malone and the HARDY and Morgan Wallen-assisted "John Deere Green"; out now.

