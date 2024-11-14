Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Eric Church + more added to CMA Awards performance lineup

The second round of performers for the 58th annual CMA Awards has been announced.



Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Noah Kahan, Kacey Musgraves, Bailey Zimmerman and Megan Moroney have been added to the bill.



Also on the lineup are previously announced performers Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.

Here's a list of songs that'll be performed:



Luke Combs - "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Jelly Roll and Brooks & Dunn - "Believe"

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan - "Cowboys Cry Too"

Ella Langley and Riley Green - "You Look Like You Love Me"

Megan Moroney - "Am I Okay?"

Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"

Bailey Zimmerman - "New to Country"

Luke Bryan - "Love You, Miss You, Mean It"

Lainey Wilson - "4x4xU"

Post Malone - "Yours"

Chris Stapleton - "What Am I Gonna Do"

Post Malone and Chris Stapleton - "California Sober"

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and "Highway"

Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims - "Somethin' Bout a Woman" and "Lose Girl"

Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - "American Girl" (Tom Petty cover)

Cody will deliver "an unforgettable performance" according to the CMA, and Ashley says hers "is gonna be special."



2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient George Strait will also be honored with a star-packed tribute.

A full list of presenters will be announced soon.

The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke, Peyton Manning and Lainey, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.