Luke Combs is a collaborative kinda guy

Luke Combs seems to be in a collab kinda mood these days.

On Friday you'll be able to hear the latest of Luke's musical partnerships, "Why" with singer/songwriter Jon Bellion. You can get a sneak peek of the song on the pair's socials via the music video that features footage of them recording together.

Luke's currently climbing the country chart with "Backup Plan" with Bailey Zimmerman. Previously, he topped the chart with "Guy for That" with Post Malone.

His most recent record is Fathers & Sons, which came out in June 2024.

