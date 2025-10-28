Luke Combs is 'Back in the Saddle' at the top of the charts

Luke Combs' "Back in the Saddle" (Sony)
By Stephen Hubbard

Luke Combs is certainly "Back in the Saddle," as his latest single tops both Billboard Country Airplay and the Mediabase chart.

This is Luke's 19th #1 on the Billboard ranking, dating back to his first single, "Hurricane," which made it to the top in May 2017. Luke co-wrote all of them, save for his 2023 cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

"Back in the Saddle" made it to #1 in only 13 weeks. It's the lead single from Luke's upcoming sixth studio album, which is expected to arrive in early 2026.

