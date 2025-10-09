Luke Combs to cover '2 continents' on My Kinda Saturday Night Tour

Luke Combs on the 2024 CMAs (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Andrea Dresdale

Luke Combs' new three-song release, The Prequel, includes a song called "My Kinda Saturday Night," which he said was the name of his upcoming tour. And now we know when that tour is happening.

"2 continents. 8 countries. 16 concerts. This is the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour," he wrote on Instagram. The tour, which includes stadiums and arenas, starts March 21 in Las Vegas. The North American tour will stop in Charlottesville, Virginia; Ames, Iowa; South Bend, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; Norman, Oklahoma; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Montreal, Quebec; and Toronto, Ontario.

Luke will then travel to Europe and the U.K. for six additional shows, starting July 4 in Sweden.

Opening acts include Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James in North America. Luke's special guests in Europe include the Irish pop/rock band The Script, best known for their hit "Breakeven," and Thomas Rhett.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Luke's website for all the details. You can also get presale info online at LukeCombs.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!