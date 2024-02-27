Luke Bryan's got something up his sleeves

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Bryan's got something up his sleeves, and he's not giving clues just yet.

The American Idol judge took to socials Monday to share that he's "counting down the minutes" to an as-yet-undisclosed announcement. Fans took to the comments to leave their guesses, which included a new album, music and tour.

No clues were given except the announcement time: February 29 at 12:50 p.m.

You can follow Luke on his socials to get the news as soon as it drops Thursday.

Luke's latest single is the Jon Pardi-assisted "Cowboys and Plowboys," which is approaching the top 30 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!