Luke Bryan takes his 'Love' to the Barn

Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville
By Jeremy Chua

A new Acoustic Barn Sessions performance video of Luke Bryan's "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is out.

The visualizer features Luke singing his latest #1 hit in a wooden shed alongside his band.

Luke said on social platform X that the video for his love song arrived "just in time for Valentine's Day."

Luke's recently announced Country Song Came On Tour will kick off May 29 in Bethel. For tickets, visit lukebryan.com/tour.

"Country Song Came On" is also the title of his current single, which is approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

