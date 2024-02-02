Luke Bryan plots Mind of a Country Boy Tour

Luke Bryan is hitting the road on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour.

The announcement arrived via Luke's Instagram Reel, which featured a skit of Luke and his wife, Caroline, fishing by the lake before Caroline serendipitously helps name Luke's upcoming trek.



The Mind of a Country Boy Tour kicks off April 17 in Calgary, Alberta, and will wrap in Tampa, Florida, on September 14.



Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Kameron Marlowe, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, Tracy Lawrence, Tenille Arts, Meghan Patrick, Chase Matthew, King Calaway, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Zach Top, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open for Luke on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9, at Luke's website. Presale for Luke's fan club members begins Tuesday, February 6, at 8 a.m. local time.

Luke and Jon Pardi are currently in the top 40 of the country charts with their single, "Cowboys and Plowboys."

Coming up, you can catch Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as judges on the new season of American Idol, premiering February 18 on ABC.

