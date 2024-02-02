Luke Bryan plots Mind of a Country Boy Tour

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Bryan is hitting the road on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour.

The announcement arrived via Luke's Instagram Reel, which featured a skit of Luke and his wife, Caroline, fishing by the lake before Caroline serendipitously helps name Luke's upcoming trek.

The Mind of a Country Boy Tour kicks off April 17 in Calgary, Alberta, and will wrap in Tampa, Florida, on September 14.

Chayce BeckhamGeorge BirgeKameron MarloweDillon CarmichaelLarry FleetTracy LawrenceTenille ArtsMeghan PatrickChase MatthewKing CalawayHunterGirlElla LangleyZach TopLily RoseJosh RossAlana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open for Luke on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9, at Luke's website. Presale for Luke's fan club members begins Tuesday, February 6, at 8 a.m. local time.

Luke and Jon Pardi are currently in the top 40 of the country charts with their single, "Cowboys and Plowboys."

Coming up, you can catch Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as judges on the new season of American Idol, premiering February 18 on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!