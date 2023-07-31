Luke Bryan parties it up in "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" video

Courtesy of UMG Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Bryan's dropped a vibrant one-take music video for his single "But I Got A Beer In My Hand."

The spirited visualizer was filmed at Free Dreaming Farm in Springfield, Tennessee, and features Luke performing the track in a room full of partygoers hanging out, drinking booze, playing cards and dancing around.

"I think it's just fun, getting-over-a-girl song," Luke tells ABC Audio in a recent interview. "And I think the 'but I got a beer,' I mean, is really, really catchy. I've had the song on hold or had it for several months, and I just could never get away from the catchiness of the song."

"But I Got A Beer In My Hand" is currently #12 and ascending the country charts.

Luke's currently out on his Country On Tour. For the full list of dates, visit lukebryan.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

