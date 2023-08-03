Luke Bryan offers progress update on new album

With "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" fast approaching the top 10 of the country charts, Luke Bryan recently spoke with ABC Audio about the status of his next album.



"I've got the workings of an album out there," Luke reveals, before noting that he's still got to "polish and [fine-tune] some of the loose ends on the album."



"[I] still want to keep actively writing and actively looking for songs," says Luke. "But we probably have 10 to 12 things recorded and just trying to put the album [together and] get it to where we want to have it."

While you wait for Luke's new record, be sure to catch him on his ongoing Country On Tour. For a full list of dates, visit lukebryan.com.

